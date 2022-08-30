Sheriff’s Office Deputy has police car invaded, papers eaten by pair of goats

(Photo: Madison County Sheriff's Office)

MADISON COUNTY, AL (WWAY) — A normal stop to serve papers turned into an eventful day for one Deputy thanks to a pair of hungry goats.

Last week, Deputy Casey Thrower with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department in Alabama was delivering civil papers when he made quite the discover after returning to his patrol car.

Deputy Thrower found two eager and hungry goats on top of and inside the car.

One goat walked around on the hood and top of the car while another munched on some paperwork inside.

Deputy Thrower says due to the number of homes he visits daily, on occasions he leaves his vehicle door open because he’s had to retreat from being attacked by canines in the past.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says Deputy Thrower has been serving the citizens for about 40 years and is considered one of their G.O.A.T deputies.