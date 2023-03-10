Sheriff’s Office identifies man accused of driving car through ILM terminal doors

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office have arrested Tray Anthony Dvorak for allegedly driving his car through ILM Thursday (Photo: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a man accused of driving his car through the Wilmington International Airport terminal doors Thursday evening.

Deputies have arrested Tray Anthony Dvorak and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, speeding to elude arrest, trespass on airport property, disorderly conduct, and resist obstruct delay a government official.

He has a $50,000 secure bond.

Law enforcement says a vehicle breached the fence line at the airport and drove onto the tarmac Thursday. The vehicle then started leaving the tarmac and the driver was engaged by deputies with New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle ultimately ended up inside the terminal after crashing through doors and windows.

No one was injured during the crash.

“I want to thank New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, other law enforcement agencies, airport staff, and our airport partners that acted quickly and effectively last night,” ILM Airport Director Jeff Bourk said. “I am very proud of our team. I also want to thank Monteith Construction, who responded quickly overnight to make temporary repairs to the fence line and terminal front, so normal operations could resume.”

The airport is open and fully operational, according to ILM.