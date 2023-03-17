Sheriff’s office looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect involved in Atkinson shooting

Tyron Allen (Photo: Pender County Sheriff's Office)

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect involved in the shooting that took place in Atkinson on March 12th, 2023.

Police say the wanted man is considered armed and dangerous.

Tyron Markel Allen, or “Ty”, is a 22 year old male.

He is currently wanted by Pender County Sheriff’s Office for assault with a deadly weapon, with intent to kill or inflict serious injury, and assault by pointing a gun.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact their local law enforcement or the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at 910-259-1212.