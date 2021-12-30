Sheriff’s Office prepares for a new year after crime drops 17 percent

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — With 2021 at an end, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Department is taking a look back to prepare for the year ahead.

This year, deputies faced challenges like keeping the peace at schools and staying safe working in confined spaces like jails during the pandemic. According to Sheriff Ed McMahon, however, crime in unincorporated county areas was down by 17 percent in 2021.

Going into the New Year, McMahon hopes to continue the department’s hard work investigating and arresting violent criminals, while rehabilitating those in the prison system for non-violent crimes.

“And that’s going to help lower crime, too,” McMahon said. “So we want to, in the upcoming year, continue working to lower our crime. We also want to really buckle down with programs like our community. One to give those that come into our jail some type of hope or opportunity as they leave.”

McMahon said one of the things he’s proudest of is his hard working staff and deputies, who put their lives on the line during the pandemic.