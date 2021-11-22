Sheriff’s office releases new details, victim’s ID in hostage situation

New Hanover County Sheriff's Office responds to an incident near Bozeman Road and Carolina Beach Road on November 16, 2021 (Photo: Matt Bennett/WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Authorities have released new details surrounding the hostage situation that turned deadly in New Hanover County earlier this month.

According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, it is believed two men were staying in a camper parked on the Bozeman Road property, which they rented from the homeowner.

NHSO says 42-year-old Henry Timberlake Duncan shot the other man, 47-year-old Dwayne Derone White, on November 16. The homeowner and her nine-year-old granddaughter then allegedly walked out of their home. That’s when Duncan is accused of grabbing the girl and holding her at knifepoint before being shot by deputies.

The relationship between the two men is not yet clear.