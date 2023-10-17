Sheriff’s Office searching for man missing since release from jail

Rodrick D. Alford is missing (Photo: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man.

Rodrick D. Alford is from Maryland but was arrested for breaking and entering while in the area visiting family to attend a funeral, the Sheriff’s Office says.

Alford’s family says they haven’t heard from him since he got out of jail.

Rodrick is 5′ 2″ tall, with scars on his chest, forearm and forehead.

He was last seen wearing black athletic pants, black shorts worn under the pants and a white T-shirt.

If you have any information, you can contact the Sheriff’s Office at 910-798-4200.