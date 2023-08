Sheriff’s Office searching for person suspected of Leland Walmart financial fraud, larceny

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office is searching for a person of interest (Photo: BCSO)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance locating a person of interest.

Detectives are asking for help identifying a male suspected of financial fraud and larceny at the Leland Walmart.

The incident took place around 7:00 p.m. on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective G. LeBlanc at 910-269-7833 or call 911.