Sheriff’s Office seeking help identifying man accused of Southport vehicle break-in, credit card fraud

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office is seeking the identity of a man accused of a vehicle break-in in Southport (Photo: BCSO)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a man accused of a vehicle break-in and credit card fraud.

Detectives say the man broke into a vehicle in the parking lot at the movie theater on Long Beach Road in Southport.

The man allegedly used credit cards stolen from the vehicle at a vape shop and Walmart.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 910-253-2777 or call 911.