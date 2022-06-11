Sheriff’s office warns of potential medical services scam calls in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a potential spam caller who says they can offer various medical services and ask for a person’s personal address.

According to a statement from the sheriff’s office, officials say someone contacted them about a call their elderly parent received from an organization called “Family Resources”.

The caller claimed to have various officers for medical services and wanted to set up an appointment to come to the person’s residence. The caller did provide a number with a local area code…but the number was found to be out of service.

Officials can not confirm at this time if the call is a scam but want to advise the public to use caution in providing personal information to an unknown caller or solicitor.

Information including an address, social security numbers, and bank or credit card information can lead to becoming a victim of a scam.