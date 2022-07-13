Sheriff’s Office warns of UPS scam going around the community

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — There’s a new scam making its way around the community in Brunswick County, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Police say citizens alerted them of the scam involving messages supposedly from UPS.

Fraudulent communications are sent either by text, email or phone call from someone claiming to be from UPS indicating a package is waiting to be delivered, police say.

The scammer, representing a UPS employee, will ask for personal information and/or a payment in advance of receiving a package, or may indicate a need to update your account by obtaining personal information or a copy of your UPS invoice. They claim your package will not be delivered unless this information is given.

Police warn this is a scam. More information about the scam can be found on the UPS website.