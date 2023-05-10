Sheriff’s Office releases name of suspect in Whiteville homicide

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the final victim in a Whiteville homicide.

The suspect and last unnamed person killed in the shooting has been identified as Keanan Devon Young, 24, of Lumberton.

19-year-old Tylek Rashad Bellamy and 20-year-old Nikolus Maurice Bellamy, both of Whiteville, were identified Tuesday by the Sheriff’s Office as the other two people killed.

19-year-old Javion Delton Evans survived the shooting and was airlifted to the hospital in New Hanover County to be treated for injuries.