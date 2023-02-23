Shooting leaves reporter, girl dead & photographer, woman critically injured

ABC10 / YouTube, Pixabay

ORLANDO, Fla. (WJAX) — Orange County Sheriff John Mina said Wednesday evening that a shooting in the Pine Hills neighborhood left two people killed and two others critically injured.

Mina said a News 13 reporter was killed and a News 13 photographer was critically injured in the shooting.

Investigators said Keith Melvin Moses, 19, is accused in this case and as well as a shooting at that same location earlier in the day that left a woman in her 20s dead.

Mina said Moses has a lengthy criminal history.

He said the reporter and photographer were in or near a vehicle that was not clearly marked as a news car when they were shot.

