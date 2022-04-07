Silver Alert issued for Wilmington man

Silver Alert issued for Thomas Boyd, who was last seen in Wilmington (Photo: NCDPS)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department need your help finding a man who has gone missing.

Thomas Boyd, 62, is 5’10″ and about 180 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes. A Silver Alert has been issued because Boyd is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Boyd was last seen on 1717 Shipyard Blvd. wearing a gray t-shirt, dark-colored zip-up hoodie, and tan pants.

Anyone with information about Thomas Boyd should call Detective K. Getman at the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3600.