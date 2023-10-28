“Six Seconds” play on JFK assassination coming to Thalian Hall, Brunswick Little Theatre

"Six Seconds" is coming to two area theatres this fall. Photo: Rose-Mary Harrington

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — “Six Seconds” written and directed by Rose-Mary Harrington, will be showcased on two different area stages this fall.

The play will run November 3rd-5th at Thalian Hall, 310 Chestnut Street, Wilmington, NC, as well as November 11th & 12th at Brunswick Little Theatre, 8068 River Rd SE, Southport, NC.

“Six Seconds” presents the events surrounding the assassination of President John F. Kennedy through the vortex of the women intrinsically touched by it: Lady Bird Johnson, Jackie Kennedy, Nellie Connally and Marina Oswald. “Six Seconds” is the story of how their lives were irrevocably changed on November 22, 1963 on Dealey Plaza in Dallas, TX.

NOTE: Adult content, including strong language and a brief depiction of domestic violence.

For Thalian Hall tickets, visit:

www.thalianhall.org/six-seconds-23

For Brunswick Little Theatre tickets, visit:

www.brunswicklittletheatre.com