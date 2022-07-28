Skating legend Tony Hawk takes on world of ‘fingerboarding’ with Hot Wheels Skate

Skating legend Tony Hawk takes on the world of fingerboarding with Hot Wheels Skate (Photo: randy stewart / CC BY-SA 2.0)

NEW YORK (CNN) — Legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk is taking on the world of finger boarding.

In his recent collaboration with Hot Wheels, Hawk hopes to expand access to community skate parks.

Hot Wheels Skate is a line of mini skateboards, called fingerboards, that are used to stimulate skateboarding tricks with your fingers.

The Tony Hawk fingerboards and matching playsets will be available exclusively at Walmart.

For beginners, the sets even include clip-on “skate shoes” for the miniature boards making them easy for kids of all ages to use.

