Skywatch Bird Rescue looking for volunteers to give geese good homes

Volunteers are needed to give geese houses (Photo: Skywatch Bird Rescue)

CASTLE HAYNE, NC (WWAY) — If you have land availability and would be willing to give geese a good home, Skywatch Bird Rescue wants to hear from you.

The group says they have many geese they’re trying to place with people who have large pieces of fenced in land and a pond.

Skywatch has both domestic geese that need to be fed daily, as well as Canada geese that would only need food help in winter if you have grass pastures that are mowed to graze on in summer.

If interested, you can contact the group with photos of your land.