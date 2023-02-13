Skywatch Bird Rescue offering duck adoptions

You have the chance to adopt a duck (Photo: Skywatch Bird Rescue)

CASTLE HAYNE, NC (WWAY) — If you’ve ever wanted a pet duck, and meet the right qualifications, Skywatch Bird Rescue wants to hear from you.

The group says they have some lovely ducks up for adoption. If you have a flock and would like to add a couple, you are asked to contact Skywatch Bird Rescue.

There is currently no adoption fee on ducks, but there are some requirements that need to be met, according to the group:

1. You must live in a neighborhood that allows you to have ducks as pets. If you live inside the city limits of Wilmington, you may not have ducks as pets. If you live in New Hanover County but outside city limits, you are allowed to keep ducks, however, if you are in an HOA neighborhood, most of them have ordinances against keeping waterfowl as pets.

2. If you allow your ducks to free roam during the daytime (which they recommend) your property must be fully fenced in so the ducks can’t get into the road or leave your property.

3. You must have a proper safe area where the ducks sleep at night that is safe from predators.

4. You must provide them with seasonal treatments to prevent intestinal worms, protozoa and diseases. Skywatch says they can provide all the information for cheap and easy methods of doing so using over the counter meds you buy online.

5. You must have a proper male-female ratio of ducks.

Skywatch says you can message the group on Facebook if interested.