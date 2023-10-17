SkyWatch Bird Rescue saves Great Blue Heron tangled in fishing line, dangling from tree

A Great Blue Heron was recently saved from being tangled up (Photo: SkyWatch Bird Rescue)

CASTLE HAYNE, NC (WWAY) — SkyWatch bird rescue recently saved a Great Blue Heron in a tricky situation.

The bird was tangled up in fishing line, stuck in a tree, and dangling for about 12 hours before they were able to get to it.

Some landscapers saw him and were able to cut him down and lay him on the grass. Unfortunately, being too injured and exhausted, he couldn’t walk and laid on the ground all day before a good Samaritan found him and transported him to the Bird Rescue for help.

The Heron had issues related to severe exhaustion, a broken foot, an old injury on his opposing foot that resulted in a massive bumblefoot sore (from the broken foot bone healing crooked), and dehydration.