SkyWatch Bird Rescue seeking donations for gravel to keep birds out of water on rainy days

Flooding at the SkyWatch Bird rescue due to heavy rain (Photo: SkyWatch Bird Rescue)

CASTLE HAYNE, NC (WWAY) — It was a heavy day of rain across the Cape Fear, with widespread flooding reported.

SkyWatch Bird Rescue in Castle Hayne saw significant ponding in the areas they keep the birds they’re rehabilitating.

The group says they get new gravel each year, but more is needed. Not just on the bottom of some cages, but in certain areas where volunteers have to stand, walk and work.

They are currently trying to raise a $1,000 for two truck loads of gravel.

You can donated through their Facebook page.