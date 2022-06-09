Smart Start of New Hanover County & Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library deliver quarter million free books to area children

"Reading aloud to young children literally helps build their brains and fosters bonding."

Quarter Million Books to NHC Kids (Photo: Piqsels)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — This month Smart Start of New Hanover County is celebrating the distribution of 250,000 free books to young children in our county in partnership with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library (DPIL).

Follow Smart Start of NHC on Facebook to learn about the upcoming Where’s Dolly Raffle and other DPIL celebrations.

Executive Director Jane Morrow says, “Reading aloud to young children literally helps build their brains and fosters bonding. We hope every family with a young child will join Smart Start and Dolly to bring these books into their homes.”

Smart Start began rolling out Imagination Library in October 2017 to foster a love of reading among children through the gift of a specially selected book delivered right to their home each month.

The program is now available throughout North Carolina to children under the age of five, no matter their family’s income.

With 75 local Smart Start partnerships across the state, they continue to enroll young children to get as many books into the homes of children as possible.

