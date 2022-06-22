Snap, crackle, pop: Kellogg to split into 3 companies

(Photo: Kellogg Company)

BATTLE CREEK, MICHIGAN (AP) — Kellogg Co., the maker of Frosted Flakes, Rice Krispies and Eggo, will split into three companies focused on cereals, snacks and plant-based foods.

Kellogg’s, which also owns plant-based food maker MorningStar Farms, said Tuesday that the spinoff of the yet-to-be named cereal and plant-based foods companies should be completed by the end of next year.

The cereal and plant-based food companies will remain headquartered in Battle Creek, Michigan, where Kellogg was founded in 1906.

The snack company – which accounts for 80% of Kellogg’s sales – will have its corporate headquarters in Chicago.

Shares of Kellogg rose almost 2% to $70.15 Tuesday.