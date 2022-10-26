Snow falls in Egypt as authorities warn of unstable weather

CAIRO, EGYPT (CBS) — Snow and hail fell from the skies over Egypt on Tuesday, just as authorities issued a warning of unstable weather expected in the upcoming days.

Before the snow and hail, Eastern Cairo had also witnessed heavy rain and thunderstorms Tuesday morning.

According to a weather forecast posted by the Egyptian Meteorological Authority (EMA), some areas of the country are witnessing rapid weather fluctuations, including thunderstorms falling on the eastern coasts, the cities of the Canal, north and central Sinai and Lower Egypt, up to Greater Cairo and areas of northern Upper Egypt.

Although snow is a rare spectacle for the area, it is not unheard of. It has happened in the past– but usually alongside bad or unstable weather.