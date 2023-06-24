Soaring as Eagles hosts Annual Family Fun Day

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Soaring As Eagles hosted their annual family fun day on Saturday

Soaring As Eagles is an organization that helps young students with tutoring, mentoring, and other educational opportunities.

There was plenty of family fun with food, games, prizes, vendors, and bouncy houses.

Organizers say this day is always about showing love to these students, rewarding them for their hard work over the school year, and winding down after end of year tests.