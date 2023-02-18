Soaring As Eagles hosts Saturday Academy tutoring students for upcoming tests

Several Wilmington elementary school students spent their Saturday hitting the books for some one-on-one tutoring to prepare for their End of Grade testing.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Several Wilmington elementary school students spent their Saturday hitting the books for some one-on-one tutoring to prepare for their End of Grade testing.

The Soaring As Eagles Program held their Saturday Academy at Williston Middle School over the weekend.

Soaring As Eagles Saturday Academy is a tutoring program that provides one-on-one tutoring for students in the 3rd, 4th, and 5th grades. It focuses on math and reading strategies to improve end of grade test scores.

Kim Ceasar is the Founder and Executive Director of Soaring As Eagles, and says they work to make this a fun and calming environment to help these students learn.

“Oh, I believe they love it,” said Caesar. “We start out the day with hugs, love, and smiles. Then we serve a nice hot breakfast.”

There were several volunteers from UNCW and other schools and organizations there helping students.

The program is currently asking for help getting iPads for their program, so that they can better assist students.