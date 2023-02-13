‘Sober Curious’ movement attracting teens to steer clear of underage drinking

A campaign gaining traction on social media urges young people to avoid drinking alcohol

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY ) — It’s no secret, teenagers can engage in dangerous behavior, and drinking alcohol has been a risky rite of passage among teens for many generations.

But a new movement away from alcohol is taking hold on social media and getting support from many young people.

It’s called sober curious, a way to allow teenage brains to grow and develop without the long-term detrimental effects of early alcohol abuse.

“Alcohol affects memory”, explained Joe Marks, ambassador for the “Talk it Out” initiative to prevent underage drinking in North Carolina. “And it’s harder to form memories in a teenager and young adult. It also impacts motor skills [and] decision-making,” he added.

Social media has taken to promoting the sober curious movement with hashtags and trending topics.

“A lot of it is wellness,” Marks said. “People are ditching drinking and going to the gym, taking a walk.”

“Talk it Out” offers these 5 tips for parents to keep their teens sober curious:

Discuss emotions to help teens regulate them instead of self-medicating

Have a buddy system where sober kids support each other

Communicate with other, like-minded adults

Share positive content from social media sites

Start the conversation about how to say no to alcohol at a party.

