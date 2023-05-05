Social media threat leads to more law enforcement at Veterans Park schools, threat shared across the state

Line of parents picking up their students from Ashley High School on May 5, 2023 (Photo: Contributed)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A threat to shoot up schools on May 5 has led to an increased law enforcement presence at some New Hanover County Schools.

It appears to be statewide. According to WTVD, multiple schools across North Carolina and the rest of the country will see increased security Friday because of a nonspecific threat that’s circulating on social media.

Murray Middle School sent a message to parents, notifying them that law enforcement has been contacted. The school also confirmed this is social media post being spread statewide and is not a threat to Murray Middle School.

“At this time we are not modifying our normal daily routine. Our school, the district, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and the Wilmington Police Department take all threats seriously. We have a large law enforcement presence on our campus in Veterans Park today. We encourage our families to contact the school or use our “Say Something” anonymous reporting system anytime they feel an imminent threat to themselves, the school, or the community.”

This latest threat comes in the wake of two gun incidents at Ashely High School.

Several parents rushed to pick up their students from Ashley and Murray early Friday morning.

WWAY has reached out to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and is waiting to hear back.