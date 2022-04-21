#SOLVED: Wilmington man found guilty in 2016 murder of Wilmington teen

Cedric Burnett (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After six years of waiting, a Wilmington family has some answers in a case that was unsolved for at least four years.

A jury found Cedric Burnett guilty Thursday in the trial regarding the case in the murder of Aljhean Williams,14.

On Wednesday, the jury deliberated on the trial for Cedric Burnett at the New Hanover County Courthouse with Judge Thomas Wilson presiding the case. The trial began April 4, with the jury beginning its deliberations around 9:30 this morning. In 2020, Cedric Burnett was arrested and charged in connection to Aljhean Williams’ death. Aljhean Willians was shot and killed in 2016 while walking home, just blocks away from his grandmother’s home near the corner of Emory Street and Stewart Circle in the Creekwood neighborhood.

The jury was called to recess on Wednesday evening.

