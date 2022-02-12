Some NC lawmakers say state will have legalized online sports betting by start of next NFL season

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Ahead of Super Bowl Sunday, some state lawmakers say by the start of the next NFL season they believe North Carolina will have a law in place legalizing online sports betting.

Gov. Roy Cooper (D) supports the concept, saying some people are placing bets anyway and the state should benefit from the potential tax revenue.

“I think it’s important for North Carolina to be in the lead to make sure we secure the thousands of technology jobs that would come,” he said. “We ought to have a good strong debate about it, but I think it’s time for North Carolina to step up and do it.”

