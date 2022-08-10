Sonic brings back Pickle Slush for a very short time

(Photo: Sonic)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you were a fan of the Sonic Pickle Slush, you’re in luck.

The drink has made a comeback.

But you’ll have to act fast, because the Pickle Slush is only in stores for 3 weeks.

Sonic hasn’t offered the unique slush since its debut in 2018.

There are two Sonic locations in the Cape Fear. One is located at 4206 Market St in Wilmington, with the other in Whiteville at 602 N JK Powell Blvd.

If you order through the Sonic app, you can get the drink half-price.