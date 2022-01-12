Soup kitchen officially evicted from Leland space

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Wednesday morning, Bare Necessities Soup Kitchen was officially evicted from it’s rental space.

Last month, Bare Necessities owner Kory Sanderlin was locked out of his rented building before a court-ordered eviction was served. The soup kitchen had been in and out of the building for months due to dangerous flooring issues.

Wednesday, the judge in this case ruled that because rent for December had not been paid, Sanderlin was officially evicted from the property. The building is not set to be demolished..

“We’ll start packing up stuff at the kitchen over there today and over the next couple days and regroup and try to figure out what’s next,” Sanderlin said. “We’ve got some people trying to write some grants. Just a lot. We’ve got to figure out a lot of things now because we don’t really have a base of operations now.”

Sanderlin says he and his lawyer are discussing pursuing the issue further in a civil lawsuit.

He’s raising money using a GoFundMe page.