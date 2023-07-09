South Brunswick’s Walker Jenkins selected 5th-overall by Twins in MLB Daft

Walker Jenkins was drafted in the 1st round of Sunday night's MLB Draft (Photo: WWAY)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Walker Jenkins is set to begin his career in professional baseball.

The South Brunswick High School star outfielder was taken 5th overall by the Minnesota Twins in the 2023 MLB Draft.

The crowd at Generations Church as the community finds out Walker Jenkins is drafted #5 overall to the Minnesota Twins! pic.twitter.com/Kddu0iy1ya — Jake Eichstaedt (@Jake25Eich) July 9, 2023

Jenkins was named the NC Gatorade Player of the Year for the second year in a row back in June.

His top-five selection in the draft came as no surprise, following a .421 batting average and .637 on base percentage last year.

Jenkins was the second high school player taken in this year’s draft, after Max Clark of Franklin Community High School.

Paul Skenes, a pitcher from LSU, went number one overall.