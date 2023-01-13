Southport considering sales tax increase on food, beverages

Southport is considering an increase in sales tax on some items (Photo: WWAY)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Southport could soon have a hike in food and beverage sales tax.

The board unanimously agreed during its monthly meeting Thursday night to ask the general assembly to approve a one percent increase in the meals and beverage tax.

If approved by the general assembly, the funds would be dedicated to infrastructure spending, though there are no projects currently earmarked for spending.

If approved, the tax change would take effect in 2024.

Taxes in Southport are currently 6.75 percent, the same as most of the state.

A city spokeswoman says the tax money would help ease the burden on residents, because a lot of that tax money would be coming from tourists.