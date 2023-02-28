Southport discussing water waste expansion plans as area grows

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY)– The City of Southport is one of the fastest-growing areas in Brunswick County. With that growth comes a need to expand infrastructure.

A wastewater and sewer plant expansion project has been in the works since 2019. The initial plan was for the city to build its own plant, but after discussion and consultation, leaders decided the best choice would be for Southport to merge with Brunswick County’s wastewater treatment plant.

The issue is back at the forefront. The public was given the opportunity to ask questions and raise concerns at yesterday’s Board of Aldermen Meeting.

“Our area is growing. This is something that has needed to be done for a long time. Now, it finally has to be done,” said Jo Pat Hatem, Mayor of Southport.

A merger feasibility study is currently being done to determine what the city can afford, and what will best suit Southport residents.

The Board of Aldermen will be meeting again tomorrow morning to discuss the options for funding the project. it is open to the public, but there will be no opportunity for public comment.