Southport Fire Department conducts live fire drills

Members of the Southport Fire Department practiced their skills Tuesday night with live fire training (Photo: Southport Fire Department)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Members of the Southport Fire Department came together Tuesday night to practice their skills.

Sunny Point Fire hosted the Department for live burn scenarios at their burn building.

20 Southport firefighters turned out for the training, which utilized T361 and E373 to run three different structure fire scenarios.

Drills focused on high rise fires, standpipe operations, hose lines and stairwells, ladders, incident command and accountability.

The Department says their firefighters learned a lot in the hands-on practice.