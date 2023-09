Southport/Fort Fisher ferry, Bald Head Island ferry suspending service due to weather

Ferry service has been suspended due to the weather (Photo: @NCDOT_Ferry)

(WWAY) — Ferry operations in the Cape Fear have been suspended due to the weather.

The Southport/Fort Fisher ferry announced its suspended services around 11:00 a.m. Friday.

The Bald Head Island ferry is closing down service after 1:00 p.m. to the island and 1:30 p.m. from the island.

Updates will be provided by the ferry services when they’ll begin service again.