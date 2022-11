Southport holding annual downtown tree lighting ceremony later this month

Southport is lighting their Christmas tree later this month (Photo: WWAY)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Christmas is quickly approaching, and Southport is marking the occasion with their annual tree lighting later this month.

The Mayor’s Downtown Tree Lighting Ceremony is being held November 25th at 6:00 p.m.

Mayor Joe Pat Hatem will light the tree, with “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” being read at the Trinity United Methodist Church.

Hot chocolate and cookies will be provided at the event.