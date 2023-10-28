Southport Maritime Art Show being held at Franklin Square Gallery

Franklin Square Gallery Franklin Square Gallery is hosting the Southport Maritime Art Show through Nov. 4. Photo: Franklin Square Gallery Franklin Square Gallery is hosting the Southport Maritime Art Show through Nov. 4. Photo: Franklin Square Gallery

SOUTHPORT (WWAY) — A reception and awards ceremony for the Southport Maritime Art Show will be held during First Friday Gallery Walk, November 3, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Franklin Square Gallery.

The gallery is hosting the show through November 4. Highlighting the rich maritime heritage of Southport and Brunswick County, the Show focusses on connection to the sea, marine life (including fish, birds, mammals), boats, ships, seascapes and nautical features (such as lighthouses, docks, marinas, and historical images). Both 2D artists (including photographers) and 3D artists (including those working with mosaics and glass) are represented. All art is for sale.

A total of $1,200 in monetary awards were given for first, second and third place in both categories, as well as Merit and Honorable Mention Awards.

The Associated Artists of Southport is a nonprofit cooperative of over 120 artists, responsible for the preservation and stewardship of the historic Franklin Square Gallery. The Gallery is located at 130 E. West Street, Southport, in the heart of the historic downtown area. The gallery is open to the public, free of charge. Winter hours start November 1, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday.