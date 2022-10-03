Southport Police Department hosting ‘Coffee with a Cop’ on Wednesday
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The Southport Police Department is joining the trend taking place around the Cape Fear over the past several months.
Several law enforcement agencies have held ‘Coffee With a Cop’ events in their jurisdictions this year, giving the community a chance to chat with those who serve and protect the area.
Wednesday’s event will take place from 8:30 am to 10:30 am at the Southport Coffee and Kitchen on E. Moore Street.
Members of the police department will be on hand for the event to meet members of the community.