Southport Police Department hosting ‘Coffee with a Cop’ on Wednesday

The Southport Police Department is hosting a Coffee with a Cop event Wednesday (Photo: Southport Police Department)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The Southport Police Department is joining the trend taking place around the Cape Fear over the past several months.

Several law enforcement agencies have held ‘Coffee With a Cop’ events in their jurisdictions this year, giving the community a chance to chat with those who serve and protect the area.

Wednesday’s event will take place from 8:30 am to 10:30 am at the Southport Coffee and Kitchen on E. Moore Street.

Members of the police department will be on hand for the event to meet members of the community.