Southport Police identify hit and run victim

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Police have identified the person killed in a hit and run on Saturday.

Officers responded around 4:15 a.m. to an unresponsive female laying in the roadway in the 300 block of E. 8th Street.

49-year-old Jennifer Anne Moyer was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say it was determined she was struck by a vehicle that left the area.

Detectives with the Southport Police Department have charged Anthony Wayne Overman Jr. with Involuntary Manslaughter, Hit and Run/Serious Injury/Death, Failure to Report Accident and Failure to Reduce Speed.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southport Police Department, 910-457-7911 or call 911.