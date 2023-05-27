UPDATE: Man arrested for fatal hit-and-run in Southport

(Photo: MGN)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — UPDATE: A man is charged in a fatal hit-an-run Saturday after an investigation by the Southport Police Department.

37-year old Anthony Wayne Overman Jr. is charged with involuntary manslaughter, hit-and-run causing death, failure to report an accident, and failure to reduce speed.

According to a press release, Southport police responded to a call about a woman laying unresponsive on E. 8th Street at 4:15 a.m. Crews found the woman and unfortunately, she was pronounced dead at the scene. Police determined that she was hit by a car.

The hit-and-run is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southport Police Department at 910-457-7911. You can also use Southport’s tip line on their website.