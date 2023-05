Southport Police relocate large alligator

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The Southport Police Department responded to a large alligator spotted Tuesday night.

The alligator was found on a grassy area near the Walgreens and Auto Zone store on NC 211.

Members of the Police Department, Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and NC Wildlife worked to get the alligator in a large tube on a trailer.

The animal has been safely relocated.