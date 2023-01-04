Southport woman arrested for alleged hit and run of teen on New Year’s Day

Joselyn Corzine Fullam has been arrested for alleged hit and run of a teen on New Year's Day (Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — A Southport woman has been arrested for allegedly hitting a teen boy on New Year’s Day and fleeing the scene.

43-year-old Joselyn Corzine Fullam was arrested around 10:15 Wednesday morning.

She was incarcerated in the Brunswick County Detention Center and charged with Felony Hit & Run Inflicting Serious Injury, Fail to Render Aid at a Collision Scene, and Failure to Reduce Speed.

The alleged hit and run took place around 1:15 a.m. on January 1st.

14-year-old Paul Gangarossa was riding a bicycle when he was struck by a car.

Highway Patrol says the driver briefly stopped but fled the scene before Troopers arrived.

A secure bond was set at $50,000 by a Magistrate.

A 2015 Silver Acura passenger vehicle with significant damage was seized during the arrest.

Although an arrest has been made, this investigation will continue, according to the Highway Patrol.

No further details are available at this time.