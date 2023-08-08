Spark Academy looks to help with early childhood education in the local community

(PHOTO CREDIT: LS3P)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Spark Academy in New Hanover County is set to offer early childhood education during a time when the need is high in the community.

Spark Academy was founded by Beacon Education, which also founded GLOW Academy in Wilmington. It hopes to open in October initially to 120 students.

“In addition to having 12 classrooms that are spacious, I mentioned to you earlier and Todd mentioned that we have the clinic space that we’ll be developing, as well as the OTPT space. The wellness room for nursing mothers to have a private space to come and go as they need to,” said Leslie King, Director of Spark Academy.

The Academy will be using a mixed-income model with students when it comes to paying tuition. Full enrollment looks to be at 170 students once the schools is up and running. Spark Academy will use a curriculum focused on physical, cognitive, social, emotional and linguistic learning.

Todd Godbey, CEO of Beacon Education, says the use of the mixed education model will be used to help families with paying tuition.

“50% of our families will pay full for their tuition and 50% of our families will be scholarship at some level for their tuition. We will base scholarships on family income and the number of people living in a household,” said Godbey.

The first location will be located on South 17th St in Wilmington. It is the first of 5 academy’s that will come to the local area over time. According to Jane Morrow, Executive Director of Smart Start New Hanover County, the need for early childhood care is something Spark looks to fill.

“We also have been noticing in that last year or two, just the increase in calls that we’re getting and antidotal things that we’re hearing about families who are looking for childcare, who may have a voucher for childcare and cannot find an opening.”

For more information about Spark Academy, you can find it here.