Special experiences, tours & artwork up for bid in Bald Head Island Conservancy silent auction

(Photo: Bald Head Island Charity Auction)

BALD HEAD ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Bald Head Island Conservancy’s annual silent auction is now live through July 3rd.

Participants can bid on a wide variety of items for a chance to win exclusive Bald Head Island experiences, including vacation rentals, private tours, artwork and more.

Due to COVID-19, all winners will be able to schedule a porch pick-up at the Conservancy, or items can be shipped at the winner’s expense.

The organization encourages people to “raise your flipper and submit your bid!”