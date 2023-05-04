Special Olympics Flame of Hope traveling through Cape Fear ahead of Summer Games

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The 2023 Special Olympics summer games are coming up next month.

The Flame of Hope will travel across the state from six different points throughout May, as part of the largest awareness campaign for the Law Enforcement Torch Run® for Special Olympics North Carolina.

The Flame will pass through all five counties of the Cape Fear between May 6th and May 19th:

May 6th: Pender County

May 11th: New Hanover County

May 13th: Brunswick County

May 19th: Bladen County and Columbus County

All legs of the Torch Run Relay will converge on Raleigh on June 2nd, with the Final Leg of the relay taking place at 10:00 a.m.

Officers will form a Circle of Honor and then light the cauldron to officially open the Games during the Opening Ceremony, which will begin at 7:30 p.m.

The 2023 SONC Summer Games will be held June 2nd through June 4th in the Triangle area and will include more than 1,500 athletes from across the state. Athletes will compete in athletics, basketball, bowling, gymnastics, powerlifting, swimming and volleyball.