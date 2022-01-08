Special Olympics North Carolina and Publix reunite for Torch Icon Campaign

Publix

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Special Olympics North Carolina has partnered with with Publix for its annual Torch Icon fundraising campaign.

For 50 years, Special Olympics and Publix Super Markets have united through a mission-driven collaboration to help people with intellectual disabilities and provide more life-changing opportunities. This year, the campaign is reaching new communities throughout the Southeast U.S. and supporting more Special Olympics athletes, making this the largest campaign to date.

“For over five decades, Special Olympics North Carolina has changed the lives of people with intellectual disabilities through year-round sports training and competition, critical health programs, leadership development and inclusive programs,” said Keith L. Fishburne, President/CEO of SONC. “All the funds raised through this campaign at North Carolina Publix locations will remain in North Carolina to support our efforts.”

Running through Jan. 16, customers who visit their local participating Publix can help support SONC athletes with a simple donation. All donors will receive over $20 in coupon savings, including exclusive savings on Procter & Gamble brands like Crest, Always, Olay, Old Spice, Gillette and Pampers. Donations can be made at the register during checkout for as little as $1 or a specific desired amount.

Since 1993, more than $60 million dollars has been raised through the Torch Icon Campaign, helping Special Olympics athletes to develop their physical and mental wellness, demonstrate courage and experience the power of sports with their family, friends and their local communities.

“As a supporter of Special Olympics, we’ve championed their mission through our annual register campaign which has raised more than $60 million dollars and associate volunteerism,” said Dwaine Stevens, Publix Director of Community Relations. “We’re honored to play a part in the good work of Special Olympics by helping empower athletes to discover new abilities and strengths and helping to make our communities more inclusive.”