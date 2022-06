Squirrel cuts the power for more than 3,000 in downtown Asheville area

The power has been restored to downtown Asheville after a squirrel caused a massive power outage Wednesday morning.

Duke Energy confirmed that the power was back just after 8:30 a.m.

Officials say a squirrel had gotten into some wiring and caused the outage that impacted more than 3,000 customers in the downtown area.

