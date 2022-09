SRO’s hold ‘Ice Pops with your Favorite Cops’ event at Hoggard High School

SRO's with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office handed out ice pops today (Photo: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Student Resource Officers with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office handed out ice pops to students at a local high school on Thursday.

Over 2,500 ice pops were handed out to the student body at Hoggard High School in Wilmington.

The fun was part of the SRO’s ‘Ice Pops with your Favorite Cops’ event.

Officers say the turnout was great.