St. James Parish, volunteers pack 50,000 meals to fight world hunger

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Hundreds of volunteers gathered at one Wilmington church to pack thousands of meals in an effort to fight food insecurity across the globe.

The St. James Parish Episcopal Church partnered with the nonprofit Rise Against Hunger, alongside community volunteers, to pack 50,000 meals in three hours for people facing hunger worldwide.

The meals packed into bags consisted of rice, soy, dehydrated vegetables, and vitamins.

Volunteers say they do this in an effort to make a big impact on the crucial global issue of hunger.

One volunteer says meals packed last year went to a village in Africa that lost all of their water resources, and that these meals allowed them to be able to replenish their community.

“The meals sustained them while the re-organized their village, got the water sources back, and now they’re a thriving village because they had meals for their people in the children while they reorganized,” said Don Brainard, Volunteer.

The meals packed Saturday will be sent by Rise Against Hunger to people facing hunger in countries around the world.