State begins presenting evidence in case of man accused of murdering two teens in 2019

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — In an update for a story we brought you last week, the state has begun presenting evidence in the trial for Logan Neal Young.

He has been charged with two counts of first degree murder.

Young is one of two men accused in the murder of two teenagers in 2019, Xavier Stevenson and Myla Payne.

The two were found shot to death on a dirt road in Winnabow in what officers believe was a drug dispute.

Jury selection wrapped Friday and opening arguments began Monday.

The state has now begun presenting evidence.